No acts have been named, but Another Planet Entertainment is proposing a batch of at least three free outdoor concerts in San Francisco next year, at Civic Center Plaza, Embarcadero Plaza, and Union Square, for the next three years.

Is Berkeley-based concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment on a charm offensive in hopes of winning approval for their remodel and reprogramming of the Castro Theatre? The producer of Outside Lands recently proposed a sort of second weekend of Outside Lands events starting in 2024, albeit with a different name and smaller footprint. And these would still be ticketed events.

But now APE is really trying to burnish their good-guy image with a series of proposed free concerts in downtown San Francisco starting in 2024, according to the Chronicle. The proposed free concerts would be at at Civic Center Plaza, Embarcadero Plaza, and Union Square.

“I am delighted that Another Planet Entertainment shares our vision of creating vibrant public spaces filled with joy and community,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “Their commitment to bring exceptional live music experiences to the heart of the city is exciting for everyone who lives, works and visits San Francisco.”

No acts have been announced, nor have the dates. But APE’s plans would have the inaugural concerts in 2024, and continue the free outdoor shows at each site for three years.

The Chronicle notes that “The concert proposals are tentatively scheduled to be heard by the Board of Supervisors on June 22.” But June 22 is a Thursday, and the full board only meets on Tuesdays. A June 22 date indicates this would actually be the supervisors' Public Safety and Neighborhood Services Committee, which meets at 10 a.m. on that particular date. The full board would likely then vote at a later date.

Related: SF Supervisors Vote Against Landmarking Castro Theatre Seats, In Major Win For Another Planet Entertainment [SFist]

Image: Annie Lesser, SFist