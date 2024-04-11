Hey, Barbie, Bullitt, and Labyrinth are among your summer outdoor movies in various SF parks this year, as the SF Parks Alliance brings back the popular outdoor movie series Sundown Cinema.

The cherished annual SF tradition of free outdoor movies in parks all over town is back for the spring/summer/fall of 2024. Today the SF Parks Alliance announced the full lineup for the 2024 Sundown Cinema series, with seven different free movies at seven different SF parks. The SF Park Alliance adds that “As always, expect local food, drinks, music, themed pre-show entertainment.”

Here is your 2024 Sundown Cinema schedule, with dates and locations, and all screenings scheduled to being at sundown, or around 7:30 pm:

Another SF summer, another season of free outdoor movie nights!😎 Starting in May, we’re bringing seven films to seven parks across San Francisco for our sixth season of #SundownCinema!🎥🍃 pic.twitter.com/hjeeZPjv7W — SF Parks Alliance (@SFParksAlliance) April 11, 2024

Friday, May 17: Selena (sing-along) at Dolores Park

Friday, June 14: Bullitt at The Presidio

Friday, July 12: Labyrinth at Glen Park

Friday, August 2: Barbie at the Ferry Building

Friday, September 6: SF’s Lost Landscapes, Found Home Movies at Duboce Park

Friday, October 4: The Princess and the Frog at India Basin Waterfront

Friday, October 18: The Nightmare Before Christmas (sing-along and costume contest) at Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park

Most of those are recognizable movie titles that need no explanation. But what is this SF’s Lost Landscapes, Found Home Movies playing on Friday, September 6? The official event page for that screening offers no explanation. But it does offer a one-hour, 15-minute YouTube video, seen below, which might be the whole show itself?

All screenings are free, but if you RSVP in advance on DoTheBay you might win some kind of prize. You can also reserve seats on that website ($20-$35), which gets you “members-only” seating and a drink ticket.

There are other outdoor film series playing in SF this spring, summer, and fall. The PROXY film series in Hayes Valley has Past Lives (Friday, April 12), Fremont (Friday, April 19), and Turning Red (Friday, April 26). Frameline has teased they may do an outdoor screening or two, and Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema will have its festival in September.

Image: SF Parks Alliance