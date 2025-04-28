Our maybe possibly next governor Kamala Harris will be in town giving a speech this week, and it will mark her first significant remarks since being defeated in the November election by Donald Trump.

Harris will be coming to SF to speak at the 20th anniversary gala of Emerge America, a candidate training program supporting Democratic female candidates for office, as Politico first reported. The event is happening at 7 pm at the Palace Hotel and will be livestreamed, according to the organization's website.

The event falls one day after Trump will be ringing in his first 100 days in office, which will be happening Tuesday. A source tells Politico that Harris, in her speech, plans "to urge voters to push back on Trump’s economic policies and what she will cast as ongoing threats to American institutions and global leadership."

This won't be Harris's first speech in recent months, but it may be her most significant — and we know that she has been seriously mulling a run for the California governor's office.

Speaking earlier this month at the Leading Women Defined Summit in Dana Point, Harris told the audience, "Fear is contagious… but courage is contagious too." And her speech this week is expected to expand upon that theme.

The tone and content of the speech could be telling as to Harris's future plans. Sources close to the former VP say that one of the main reasons she has to not run for governor is that it would likely mean losing the opportunity to run for the presidency again in 2028. And she believes she would need commit to the one job, or to pursuing the other.

Pundits have surmised that Harris entering the governor's race would have a field-clearing effect, at least among Democrats. Former House Representative Katie Porter announced in March that she is running for governor, and longtime CA politico Xavier Becerra, who most recently served as Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Services, announced a run earlier this month as well.

