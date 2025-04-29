- Residents around SF's Jefferson Square Park, which had been nicknamed "Zombie Park" last year, say the area feels safer following a February 26 raid by the SFPD. And residents are giving credit to Mayor Daniel Lurie. [KRON4]
- There was a 2.7M earthquake this morning around 4:40 am, centered near the town of Sonoma. [NBC Bay Area]
- Teachers in Oakland are planning a one-day strike on Thursday, May 1, in protest of unfair labor conditions. [KPIX]
- George Kittle is now the highest-paid tight end in the NFL after signing a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension with the 49ers. [NBC Sports]
- Olivia Rodrigo sent a special video message to W. Kamau Bell's 10-year-old daughter after the comedian said his Celebrity Jeopardy win came in part from his daughter training him on Rodrigo's song catalogue. [Chronicle]
- After being disinvited from performing at a campus event at Cornell University over her views, Oakland-born singer Kehlani insists in a TikTok video that she is not antisemitic. [KTVU]
- This hardly required an investigation to conclude, but Trump's cryptocurrency firm presents some unprecedented conflicts of interest for a sitting president. [New York Times]
