Local:
- Two suspects from Vallejo, a 52-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, were arrested last week in connection with the April 13 murder of a man in Vacaville. The victim, Adam Muela of Bay Point, was founed with multiple gunshot wounds, and his body was set on fire along with some debris. [SFGate]
- Details have been released about a South Lake Tahoe Super Bowl party where four people died of apparent drug overdoses. Two of the victims were brothers from Carson Valley, NV, 35-year-old Adam Joy and 37-year-old Clifford Joy, along with 32-year-old Abraham Lemus and 33-year-old Keely Pereira; all four had consumed cocaine laced with 20% fentanyl, and were found the next morning by two survivors staying in the same house. [Record Courier via KRON4]
- A foolish Cybertruck owner got his vehicle stuck in some mud at a lake near Truckee, trying to test out "Wade Mode." [KRON4]
- A group of lucky winners who participated in a second-annual scavenger hunt around San Francisco Sunday, organized by rare coin dealer Seth Chandler of Witter coin, found coins valued at thousands of dollars — with one grand prize, a Morgan silver dollar valued at $10,000, found by Fort Mason. [KTVU]
National:
- There is another constitutional crisis brewing over three children born to immigrant parents, all of whom had US citizenship, who were apparently deported to Honduras along with their parents. The parents's lawyers claim they wanted the children to stay in the US; the Trump administration says the mothers wanted their children to come with them. [New York Times]
- Trump has yet another executive order targeting and calling out sanctuary cities. [NBC Bay Area]
- Elon Musk's folly known as DOGE claims it has saved taxpayers $160 billion, but the costs of putting workers on paid leave, combined with ensuing lawsuits and other impacts mean those cuts could cost $135 billion. [CBS News]
Video:
- There was that time Conan O'Brien went sightseeing around SF, and Bob Saget (RIP) answered the door at the Full House house.
Photo via CHP-Truckee/Facebook