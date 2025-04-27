This week, 4/28-5/4: Singer/songwriter series at Golden Gate Bandshell, McSweeney's Block Party at Lower Polk Art Walk, sunset screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, a drag spectacle by Black, queer, trans, and disabled performers, and a May the 4th BART ride.

Wednesday:

Illuminate and SF Rec and Park present the weekly Singer/ Songwriter series at the Golden Gate Bandshell, featuring Joe Brennan, Karaj Lost Coast, and Purple Albatross. Wednesday, April 29, 4-7p.m. // Golden Gate Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, SF // Free

Thursday:

Tenderloin Museum is hosting a free Block Party celebrating McSweeney’s 78th issue during the Lower Polk Art Walk. The event pays tribute to Little Saigon’s rich history and marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. Thursday, April 30, 6-8 p.m. // Myrtle Alley, SF // Free

Friday:

Fort Point Beer Garden hosts a sunset screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, kicking off with Drag Bingo by Rollin’ With the Homos prior to the movie. Tickets include picnic table seating and either snacks or a draft beer. Fort Point will be offering a happy hour special with $5 drafts throughout the night. Thursday, May 1, 7-10 p.m. // Fort Point Beer Garden, Ferry Building, SF // $14.75

Saturday:

Oaklash’s Glamputee’s LEGacy Ball celebrates "the beauty of accessible art through drag spectacle, Black excellence, and crip magic." Saturday’s show will feature ASL interpretation, and the production welcomes audience feedback to support its ongoing development. After the performance, stick around for an afterparty with a set by Dolli PKC. Saturday, May 3, // Little Boxes Theater, 1661 Tennessee St // 21+, donation suggested

Sunday: