This week’s notable humans include Thomas Bennett, who made Miyako Ice Cream a Fillmore gem; Jilchristina Vest, curator of the iconic mural honoring the women of the Black Panther Party; and Denise Ebright, a dedicated teacher and coach recognized on Good Morning America.

Since 1993, Thomas Bennett and his daughter Teresa have run Miyako Old Fashion Ice Cream on Fillmore Street, serving heaping scoops of Mitchell’s ice cream and hot deli lunches for a modest $4. A former model and restaurateur from Philadelphia, Bennett opened the shop to serve Fillmore’s diverse community, believing that success comes not just from what you sell, but how you treat people.

A recent Yelp review of Miyako echoes this sentiment:

The man behind the counter makes this place what it is. It feels so special and he gives the feel of a grandpa who simply cares about each customer. When you order a sandwich, the owner puts every bit of thought and care into each one, picking out each vegetable that goes into your sandwich and carefully making sure it's to your liking.

Over the years, Miyako has survived changing demographics, gentrification, a 2020 break-in, and pandemic hardships. When a freezer broke and thousands of dollars in merchandise were stolen, the community raised nearly $20,000 through a GoFundMe organized by the New Community Leadership Foundation to keep the shop open.

Miyako’s history highlights the struggles faced by Black-owned businesses in San Francisco, where displacement and underfunding are ongoing issues. For Bennett, keeping a neighborhood business alive is about steady support: “Buy a soda. Tell a friend. And come back,” he says.



Jilchristina Vest, an Oakland-based activist, is organizing the first public art installation honoring the women of the Black Panther Party and the #SayHerName movement. Inspired by the 2020 Black Lives Matter uprisings, she envisioned a mural to celebrate these unsung heroes. Located on the side of her home, the mural features over 250 names of Black women who led, organized, and fought for justice, along with a tribute to the #SayHerName movement addressing violence against Black women and girls.

Vest was born in Chicago in 1966, the same year the Black Panther Party was founded. She found her political and social home in Oakland, where she learned about the Party's history, particularly its deep ties to the West Oakland community:

The Black Panther Party brought me to Oakland. I definitely feel that in my soul. I was born in Chicago in 1966. I was born the same year of the Black Panther Party. Once I came into my twenties, I wore that as a badge of honor. I always said I was a kinder Black Panther because I was born the same year the Party was born. I was born in Chicago, which was a major historical place for the Party as well.

Inspired by this history, she envisioned purchasing a house in the same area, and with the support of her community, made it a reality in 2000. Vest’s journey to homeownership was challenging, but the solidarity of her community helped her achieve her goal. Her story continues to inspire her activism, as she fights to ensure the contributions of Black women to liberation movements are recognized and celebrated.

Additionally, Vest hosts a “Love the People” community block party twice a year, in which Vest and her team provide free food, clothes, and resources to the people — all in honor of the legacy of the Black Panther Party. The next event will be in June 2025.

Denise Ebright has spent decades shaping young athletes and scholars at St. Theresa School in Oakland, where she teaches math and coaches cross country, volleyball, and basketball. A former Division I softball player at Cal and MBA grad from Saint Mary’s, Ebright brings a competitive spirit and deep Bay Area roots to everything she does.

Earlier this month, Good Morning America named Ebright a “Sideline Superhero” for her leadership and impact on the school community. Students, parents, and coworkers nominated her for the national award, celebrating the way she turns teamwork, resilience, and personal milestones into life lessons.

Ebright believes success is about growth, not wins. Over the years, she’s stayed focused on building confidence and community, showing up every day with encouragement and high expectations.

At a school watch party with her eighth-grade volleyball team, her son Cody, and local parents, Ebright beamed with pride as her name was announced. For her, the work has never been about recognition—it’s about creating a place where students can learn, play, and believe in themselves.

