- A Petaluma man was arrested last week after allegedly chasing after a door-to-door salesperson with a firearm. The suspect, identified as 67-year-old Michael Greenwood, allegedly retrieved his gun and went after the salesperson just for 'get-off-my-lawn' reasons, or something. [KRON4]
- The DEA raided an illegal, underground nightclub in Colorado Springs early Sunday and detained around 100 undocumented immigrants. Agents seized an undisclosed amount of drugs, and Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed the club was frequented by MS-13 gang members and terrorists. [KTVU]
- A large fire did considerable damage to a warehouse in downtown Oakland Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 8:40 am on the 600 block of Ninth Street, and it was contained within 20 minutes. [Bay City News]
- The Bay Area is losing far fewer jobs and workers to other tech hubs than it has in recent years thanks to the AI boom, however lots of people are still moving to New York. [Chronicle]
- A man was killed Sunday in an RV fire in Santa Rosa, in the area of Ridgway and Cleveland avenues. [KRON4]
- Mill Valley police arrested a 17-year-old driver on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run after their car allegedly plowed into a row of at least six cars around 2 am Sunday morning. [Chronicle]
- Funeral services were held Sunday for one of the teen girls killed in that Marin County crash, 14-year-old Olive Koren. [KTVU]
- Medical research programs of various kinds at UCSF, UC Berkeley, and San Jose State are ending as their funding is getting cut off by the National Institutes of Health. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Sid Verma