- The same 7-Eleven in Oakland's Grand Lake neighborhood that was hit with a smash-and-grab burglary on Thursday morning was hit a second day in a row. This time, a clerk says a dozen people ransacked the store just after midnight, attacked him, and stole cash. [KTVU]
- The nonprofit group United Playaz led a community march through SoMa Thursday called the March Against Fentanyl. Protesters say they want more action in the fight to curb fentanyl sales and use in the neighborhood. [ABC 7]
- Google is pressuring workers to return to the office or potentially face losing their jobs. Workers in the company's AI division have been told to be in-office around 60 hours per week, while human resources employees previously approved for remote work are required to return three days per week if they live within 50 miles. [CNBC]
- Apple is reportedly planning to move all iPhone production out of China and into India by 2026. [Reuters]
- Ad revenue at X has reportedly stabilized, albeit at about half the level it was before Elon Musk took over, but the company is taking in lots more revenue from data licensing and subscriptions. [Bloomberg]
- The Times is now covering the closure announcement for The Primary School, which is actually two schools founded by Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan for low-income students, and wondering aloud if this all has to do with Trump.
- A judge in Wisconsin, Judge Hannah Dugan, has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly helping an immigrant evade arrest. [New York Times]
