- The Wharton School of Business, which has maintained a 35,000-square-foot West Coast campus on the Embarcadero for over a decade, is looking to move to a larger space and allegedly has its eye on The Cube, at Montgomery and California. If a deal is struck, it would mean a quick ouster of the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco, which just moved there on a free-lease deal last year and just opened in October. [Chronicle]
- There was a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday at a 7-11 in Oakland's Grand Lake neighborhood, involving an SUV with no license plates that was abandoned at the scene. The car was used to back up into the storefront and smash its windows, and shortly thereafter there was a large police presence a few miles away at Grand Avenue and Mandela Parkway. [KTVU]
- Alphabet has an earnings call later today that is being hotly anticipated by investors and Wall Street analysts. The call is likely to set to the tone for how major tech companies are viewing the new trade war. [Forbes / Bloomberg]
- Reverend Paul Trudeau of SF organization City Hope is looking to convert the Civic Center Inn into community housing. [KPIX]
- Despite fervent efforts to save the historic United Artists Theater on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley, the city council voted Tuesday to allow demolition to move forward, and developer Patrick Kennedy has plans for a 17-story apartment complex at the site. [East Bay Times]
- The Trump administration is now asking the Supreme Court to block the blockades of lower courts regarding the president's Day One executive order banning transgender troops in the military. [New York Times]
- The Vatican kept St. Peter's Basilica open overnight last night due to high turnout to see the late Pope Francis lying in state. [Associated Press]