Local:
- The California Bar admits that AI was used to develop some multiple choice questions on its problem-plagued recent bar exam, and now they’re asking the state Supreme Court to lower its standards on who can pass. The Bar is asking the Supreme Court to lower the Bar’s passing score, but the Bar itself was at fault for allowing non-lawyers and AI to create questions for the exam. [Bay Area News Group]
- District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood introduced a proposal to put homeless shelters in every district, a move that would effectively place a moratorium on new shelters in his own district. His point is that there are no shelters whatsoever in the west side District 7, and a mere 17 shelter beds apiece in Districts 4 and 11. But this plan is probably going to spawn some controversy in neighborhoods that don't want shelters! [Chronicle]
- Someone was shot and killed in Oakland at about 11 pm Wednesday night on East Oakland’s International Boulevard. We don’t know anything about the victim yet, but it was Oakland’s 27th homicide of the year, which is an increase over the 2024 homicide rate at the same point of the year. [KPIX]
National:
- Are you freaking out about the Real ID deadline coming up on May 7? So are all other 50 states, and multiple states are asking that the deadline be delayed again. Though here in the Bay Area, three local DMV offices (Concord, Oakland, and San Jose) will be operating Saturday hours to help people meet the deadline. [KGO]
- Yet another massive security fuck-up for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, as we now learn he used an unsecured “dirty” internet line in his own office, just so he could use Signal on his personal computer. [Associated Press]
- Burger chain Jack in the Box is closing as many as 200 stores nationwide, and also apparently trying to sell off their taco chain Del Taco, which it just acquired in 2022. [SFGate]
Video of the Day:
- We can’t get enough of ragging on the formerly Oakland A’s for how cheap and terrible they are in Sacramento, so here’s another example. The Athletics are now just known as the A’s with no city designation. So a somewhat confused Texas Rangers broadcaster referred to them on-air as “Frankly, the homeless Athletics, we don’t have anything other than their ‘Athletics’ moniker.”
“Home of the Athletics…frankly the homeless Athletics.” -Rangers Broadcast— Last Dive Bar 🏟 (@LastDiveBar) April 23, 2025
Dave & Mike are some goats…and they ain’t lying as the AAA’s made it clear they want nothing to do with being called the Sac A’s, or Vegas, or Oakland. pic.twitter.com/tzE3e9YYoW
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist