Bay Area Lady Gaga fans who may have been freaking out after an initial tour announcement left out California can now rest assured that Coachella will not be Gaga's only stop on her Mayhem Ball tour.

On Tuesday, Lady Gaga's people announced seven new California dates, including three at SF's Chase Center. The Mayhem Ball will come to SF July 22, 24, and 26 before heading to LA to play the Kia Forum July 28, July 29, August 1, and August 2.

The fan presale starts Monday, April 28, and signups for that are on the Ticketmaster website. There is also a presale for Citi cardholders, and one for Verizon customers too. The regular public on-sale date, on the Live Nation website, will be Tuesday, April 29.

Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lady Gaga wowed audiences at Coachella the past two weekends with her two-hour set, which she's now set to bring to bring down to Mexico City this coming weekend. Rolling Stone called the performance "transformative" and a "spectacle that cemented her status as a once-in-a-lifetime pop icon."

The last time Gaga performed in San Francisco was in September 2022 for the Chromatica Ball, in Oracle Park, for a show that had been postponed from 2020. But she has made some visits to Sonoma and Marin counties the last several years with fiance Michael Polansky, and has occasionally been spotted dining out — like this just-pre-lockdown sighting at Bar Crenn in March 2020.

Her primary residence is her "Gypsy Palace" in Malibu, and she recorded Mayhem at Rick Rubin's studio Shangri-La just down the road.

The Mayhem Ball Tour kicks off in Mexico City and Rio, with the North American leg beginning July 16 in Las Vegas. San Francisco is just the second stop in the North American tour, which goes on through mid-September, before she heads to Europe, and then she closes things out in Australia in December. The full schedule is below.

LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES

Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach

Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium

Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium

Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium

Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium

THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES

Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Jul 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW DATE

Thu Jul 24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW DATE

Sat Jul 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW DATE

Mon Jul 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE

Tue Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE

Fri Aug 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE

Sat Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 03 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Sep 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Sep 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES

Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 04 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Oct 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Wed Oct 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Fri Oct 31 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat Nov 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

THE MAYHEM BALL AUSTRALIA 2025 DATES

Fri Dec 5 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Sat Dec 6 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Tue Dec 9 – Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium

Fri Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium

Top image: Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)