Bay Area Lady Gaga fans who may have been freaking out after an initial tour announcement left out California can now rest assured that Coachella will not be Gaga's only stop on her Mayhem Ball tour.
On Tuesday, Lady Gaga's people announced seven new California dates, including three at SF's Chase Center. The Mayhem Ball will come to SF July 22, 24, and 26 before heading to LA to play the Kia Forum July 28, July 29, August 1, and August 2.
The fan presale starts Monday, April 28, and signups for that are on the Ticketmaster website. There is also a presale for Citi cardholders, and one for Verizon customers too. The regular public on-sale date, on the Live Nation website, will be Tuesday, April 29.
Lady Gaga wowed audiences at Coachella the past two weekends with her two-hour set, which she's now set to bring to bring down to Mexico City this coming weekend. Rolling Stone called the performance "transformative" and a "spectacle that cemented her status as a once-in-a-lifetime pop icon."
The last time Gaga performed in San Francisco was in September 2022 for the Chromatica Ball, in Oracle Park, for a show that had been postponed from 2020. But she has made some visits to Sonoma and Marin counties the last several years with fiance Michael Polansky, and has occasionally been spotted dining out — like this just-pre-lockdown sighting at Bar Crenn in March 2020.
Her primary residence is her "Gypsy Palace" in Malibu, and she recorded Mayhem at Rick Rubin's studio Shangri-La just down the road.
The Mayhem Ball Tour kicks off in Mexico City and Rio, with the North American leg beginning July 16 in Las Vegas. San Francisco is just the second stop in the North American tour, which goes on through mid-September, before she heads to Europe, and then she closes things out in Australia in December. The full schedule is below.
LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES
Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach
Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium
Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium
Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium
Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium
THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW DATE
Thu Jul 24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW DATE
Sat Jul 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – NEW DATE
Mon Jul 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE
Tue Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE
Fri Aug 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE
Sat Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW DATE
Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 03 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Sep 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Sep 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES
Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 04 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Oct 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Wed Oct 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Fri Oct 31 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat Nov 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
THE MAYHEM BALL AUSTRALIA 2025 DATES
Fri Dec 5 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Sat Dec 6 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Tue Dec 9 – Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium
Fri Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium
Top image: Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)