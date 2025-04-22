- Friends and family are mourning an Oakland man, Jerome Jernigan LaDay, killed on his bicycle on the way home from work on Friday by a hit-and-run driver on International Boulevard. Police have not released any description of the suspect vehicle. [KTVU]
- Organizers of Dyke March are trying to raise funds to get it back to the size that it used to be this year — which requires significant permitting and EMS costs to the city. They now have raised almost $30,000 of a $100,000 goal, and you can help. [48 Hills]
- The Federal Trade Commission is suing Uber over what it calls "deceptive" charges for its fee-free Uber One service, and difficulty in canceling the subscription, despite "cancel anytime" marketing. [CNN]
- A carjacking in Richmond Monday night led to an hourslong standoff after suspects retreated inside a home and refused to come out. [KTVU]
- Chronicle restaurant critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan continues to face the fallout after the controversial — and some would say wrong-headed! — update of the Top 100 in ranked form, and she has now written a half-hearted defense of own role as critic, without defending any of the highly questionable omissions and strange ranking choices on the list.
- It opened late for the whales, and now Dungeness crab fishing season is ending early, on May 1, after a humpback whale was found tangled in fishing gear in Monterey Bay. [Chronicle]
- Larry David has written a satirical op-ed titled "My Dinner With Adolph," mocking comedian Bill Maher's recent dinner with Trump. [New York Times]