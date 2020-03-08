- The "Stupid Love" singer dined at the Michelin-star San Francisco chef Dominique Crenn's Cow Hollow eatery last night. "It was an honor to celebrate life alongside @ladygaga last night," Crenn wrote on Instagram, she and the 33-year-old Oscar and Grammy winner wrapped in each other’s arms, "You inspire us, we hope we inspired you!"; Gaga is rumored to be dating San Francisco tech investor Michael Polansky. [SF Gate]
- Senator Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for president. Taking to social media, the former SF District Attorney said "[Joe Biden] has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever," before concluding with her cut-clear endorsement: "I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States." [Politico]
- The City of Santa Cruz just confirmed their first case of COVID-19. One member of the Santa Cruz community tested positive for coronavirus Friday night, the City confirming the case yesterday; the Santa Cruz resident was aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship earlier in the year. [SF Examiner]
- Sales of certain canned legumes are surging as people prepare for quarantine over coronavirus scares. [Eater SF]
- Mission Local published an all-encompassing piece on the previous, now-disgraced Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru on his time in the role — including how Nuru snagged his penthouse office. [Mission Local]
- 34-year-old DeAndre Green, a celebrated Contra Costa College football coach, was shot and killed in West Oakland. [KPIX]
- From busting "energy-saving myths” to answering confounding questions — like why Arizona and Hawaii don't change their times — here's a palatable read about daylight savings time in the 21st century. [Vox]
Image: Wikimedia