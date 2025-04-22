Local:
- Remember that story last month about some guy who showed up at a Berkeley Tesla protest, harassed the protesters, and then a grandmother-age woman completely beat his ass? He’s back in the news after being shot by Berkeley police. Berkeley police say they responded to an apparent domestic violence report on April 13, and 33-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez Ruiz threatened them with a gun, so police shot him, and he remains hospitalized. [Chronicle]
- A man was brutally sucker-punched in the face at around 6 pm on Easter Sunday at Market and Castro streets, though a suspect was arrested shortly thereafter. 34-year-old Andrew Davais was arrested and charged with assault and a number of other counts, and the district’s Supervisor Rafael Mandelman says Davais has a lengthy prior rap sheet. [NBC Bay Area]
- A nude beach in San Mateo County, popularly known as San Gregorio Ranch, will be preserved after being purchased by the Peninsula Open Space Trust. The trust paid $10 million for the coastline parcel five miles south of Half Moon Bay, hoping to save it from development and maintain a haven for native species. [KRON4]
- The vacant 199 Fremont building next to Salesforce Park just sold for a fraction of its 2020 price, but the $111 million price tag is still SF’s biggest post-pandemic deal. [SF Business Times]
National:
- Eight state treasurers, including California's Malia Cohen, wrote an open letter to the Tesla board about Elon Musk’s distracted focus, and how it’s impacting Tesla stock and their states’ finances. Meanwhile, Musk claims his “time allocation” to DOGE will “drop significantly” starting next month, following an absolutely dismal Tesla earnings report. [Bay Area News Group]
- A new Gallup poll says 53% of Americans say their economic situation is getting worse, the highest number that poll has recorded since the post-9/11 recession. And with that, Joe Biden curses and throws his ice cream cone at the wall. [Gallup]
- As President Trump tests out his assault on Harvard and other universities' policies, 150 other universities’ presidents signed a letter saying they were holding firm and resisting Trump’s intimidation. [NBC News]
Video of the Day:
- This was not supposed to be a funny video, as it’s a tale of the attempted carjacking of an elderly woman in Australia. But that woman’s twin daughters spoke to Australian television, and, well, the daughters’ speech response is absolutely priceless and currently going viral.
holy shit there is nothing that can prepare you for when they cut to the interview pic.twitter.com/UA9iVIyCIm— microplastics envelope filter (@DiabolicalSpuds) April 21, 2025
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist