- UC Davis forensic scientists have solved the mystery of what sort of animal was found decapitated and mutilated in a bag at a Fremont train station on April 13. It belonged to a common Dorper sheep, and Fremont police now say that there is no evidence of "nefarious or ritualistic activity." [KTVU]
- State Senator Scott Wiener's SB 79, the Abundant & Affordable Homes Near Transit Act, passed the Senate Housing Committee on Tuesday. The bill, which we talked about last month, would establish state zoning standards in areas immediately surrounding major transit stops, like BART and bus rapid transit stops, allowing up to seven stories in height. [SF Business Times]
- A 22-year-old Vallejo man was pulled over Tuesday in a routine traffic stop in American Canyon, but he then allegedly sped off and led police on a dangerous chase before getting arrested. During the chase, police say the man tossed a Glock 19 Gen5 9mm semi-automatic pistol out his car window. [KRON4]
- Bay Area rock legend Carlos Santana was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he collapsed before a show in San Antonio. [KTVU]
- We could be seeing some widespread rain around the Bay Area by Friday or Saturday, after what's been a fairly dry and sunny April. [Chronicle]
- RFK Jr. declared "sugar is poison" at a news conference Tuesday at which he was also discussing the banning of petroleum-based food dyes. [New York Times]
- Trump is now claiming he won't fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell. [New York Times]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist