- Former Mayor Willie Brown says Daniel Lurie has gotten lucky with an unusually smooth first 100 days. After Lurie gave his 100-day speech on Thursday, KPIX spoke to Brown who said he was "envious" of Lurie, and said, "I don't think my first 100 days went as smoothly as his have," attributing some of that to "luck." [KPIX]
- Around 500 students and faculty attended a protest at UC Berkeley on Thursday against the Trump administration's cuts to university funding and revocation of international student visas. Emeritus professor and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich spoke at the rally, criticizing Columbia University's move to try to appease Trump, saying, "You cannot appease a tyrant." [Associated Press]
- There have been four dead whales in the Bay in the span of a week and a half this month. Three were gray whales, which are sometimes the victims of ship strikes, and one was that rare minke whale that appeared in poor health and had to be euthanized after beaching in Emeryville. [Bay Area News Group]
- SF firefighters rescued an uninjured person and their injured dog from a cliffside along Mile Rock Trail Thursday, in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. [KRON4]
- City leaders in Santa Rosa say they are in exclusive talks with the United Soccer League to bring a professional soccer team to the city. [KTVU]
- Farmers are lining up to purchase a piece of farmland at 30% to 70% below its current market value under a pilot program in Sonoma County called Buy-Protect-Sell — in which the county buys a piece of land, establishes a conservation easement, and resells it to a farmer at a loss. [Chronicle]
- Actor and former child star Haley Joel Osment has been charged with public intoxication and cocaine possession following an incident at Mammoth Mountain ski resort on April 8. [Associated Press]
