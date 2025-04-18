Bar Shoji opens for cocktails and food, The Morris celebrates Chartreuse, and Loquat Bakery gets a rave for its Iraqi sandwich pop-up, all in This Week In Food.

Bar Shoji, the more casual, cocktail-focused offshoot of Michelin-starred omakase spot The Shota, is now fully open in the former Trou Normand space (140 New Montgomery). We alerted you to the soft-opening in February, but that was just for daytime service. Now, Tablehopper brings us a peek at the menu offerings, which include Japanese-inspired cocktails, and food from former Jo's Modern Thai chef Intu-on Kornnawong. Highlights appear to include sashimi, some spicy fried tebasaki wings, a plate of Japanese-style loaded fries, and a "showstopping" bowl of uni amaebi donburi topped with a soy-marinated Jidori egg yolk. The cocktails look tasty too, and here's a whole video preview.

Proposition Chicken is opening a new location in West Portal on April 28, which sounds about right. The fast-casual chicken chain is taking over the former Lemonade at 16 West Portal Avenue, which includes a 550-square-foot patio. This is the mini-chain's fourth location, after its flagship in Laurel Village, its Oakland Lakeshore location, and its outpost at SFO's Terminal 3.

We told you earlier this week about the still unnamed new Presidio Heights restaurant coming from the Dalida team of Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz, which will land maybe late this year or next year in the former Ella's American Kitchen space at 500 Presidio Avenue. More news on that, hopefully, soon.

Jules, the hit pizza pop-up from former Tartine baker Max Blachman-Gentile, looks to be nearing an opening date in the Lower Haight (237 Fillmore Street), with a notice posted to Instagram this week that they are hiring staff.

Bakery and patisserie Le Dix-Sept has finally fully opened its Mission District location at 3376 18th Street. I was sort of confused when this takeout window that opened during pandemic seemed to be back-burnered or fully closed so that owner and pastry chef Michelle Hernandez could open a second, fuller location last fall at 455 Carolina Street in Potrero Hill. But now, as Eater reports, it is back open and actually allowing customers inside for the first time, offering its tarts, caneles, and gluten-free buckwheat brownies — as well as croissants from the Potrero location. Hours are limited to weekends right now, though, from 10 am to 4 pm Saturday and Sunday.

The Morris is getting ready to celebrate 1605 Day, or International Chartreuse Day, on May 16. The now annual tradition includes a special prix fixe menu ($150/person) along with flights of the good green (and yellow) stuff, Chartreuse-based cocktails, and this year, there will also be schwag to take home. Sounds like a decent deal for Chartreuse lovers who haven't been able to find the stuff anywhere. Find reservations for that dinner here. Also, the restaurant is hosting a special, very intimate (and pricy) winemaker dinner with Peay Wines next Thursday, April 24, which features a four-course menu with vertical flights of Peay wines paired with each. Those reservations can be found here (scroll down).

A menu change has just occurred this week at the always envelope-pushing Merchant Roots, and its very fitting with the season. It's 10 courses, it's titled "In Bloom," and it's a celebration of flowers and honeybees, in many forms. the beauty and flavor of flowers and highlighting the glory of spring's return. Example savory dishes include a jasmine tea-smoked Dduck, and a braised lamb pasta with harissa and rose halva. Find tables here.

Trick Dog, in the Mission District, which isn't short on accolades, was just named one of the 100 best bars in North America by World's 50 Best organization.

And if you're in aficionado of Girl Scout Cookies, you should be aware that Causwells, in the Marina, is doing a menu of Girl Scout Cookie-inspired cocktails through the end of April, with $1 from every cocktail donated to Girls Scouts Greater LA Assistance Fund, which provides funds to Scout troops affected by the LA fires.

Chronicle Associate Critic Cesar Hernandez offers a review this week of the sandwich pop-up Loquat at Night, at Loquat Bakery. Owner Tal Mor and breadmaker David Torres from Mill Valley's Madrona Bakery are using a tandoor oven to make fresh laffa, or Iraqi pita bread, and offering warm sabiches, sandwiches stuffed with hummus, boiled eggs, fried eggplant, cucumber salad, pickles and two sauces, and Hernandez raves, "I can’t get enough of it." The next Loquat at Night events are on April 29, May 27, and June 24, from 5 to 9 pm.

Photo via Loquat Bakery/Instagram