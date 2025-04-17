Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz, the couple behind the almost two-year-old hit pan-Mediterranean restaurant Dalida, have inked a deal to open a second restaurant nearby.

It's already expansion time for the Ozyilmazes, who have enjoyed some notable accolades and a consistently full dining room at Dalida — almost two years in, it remains a tough last-minute reservation to get, especially at prime time. As Tablehopper reports this week, the couple is taking over the former Ella's American Kitchen — the once popular brunch spot at 500 Presidio Avenue, at California.

The Chronicle followed up with Sayat Ozyilmaz, who said that they still have not settled on a name or concept for the second restaurant — the name on a liquor license application was Maria Isabel, but that appears to just be a placeholder.

"We are incredibly excited to embrace this iconic San Francisco space, where many old time San Franciscans have built profound and beautiful memories," Sayat said of the Ella's space.

Since Dalida is devoted to the flavors of his homeland, Turkey, and the surrounding regions, could this second restaurant showcase more from Laura Ozyilmaz's Mexican heritage? We'll see!

The couple met as students at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York, after which Sayat worked in the kitchens at Blue Hill at Stone Barns and Le Bernardin, before taking over the CIA's Napa restaurant, CIA at Copia.

Laura worked in her early career at Café Boulud and the acclaimed Mugaritz in San Sebastian, Spain, and after graduating from CIA worked at Del Posto and Eleven Madison Park in New York City. In the Bay Area, she worked at Saison before launching a pop-up with her husband, Istanbul Modern, which formed the basis for the menu at Dalida, which opened in the summer of 2023. The couple also were the opening chefs at Noosh in 2018/2019.

Last year, Laura appeared on Top Chef: Wisconsin (Season 21), almost becoming a finalist after making it to the final four.