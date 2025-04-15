- The polls have been open since 7 am in Oakland for the special election to determine the city's new mayor. There are nine candidates running, but it's really a race between former Congresswoman Barbara Lee and former City Councilmember Loren Taylor. [KTVU]
- Mission Local tracks the major moves of SF Mayor Daniel Lurie's first 100 days in office, and finds that many City Hall insiders call him a "nice guy."
- Oakland's DMV branch near the Oakland Coliseum was closed Monday after copper-wire thieves caused damage to the building. [KPIX]
- It looks like someone stayed too long at Marshall's Beach Saturday and took the wrong route up the cliffside and became stranded there, requiring an emergency rescue. [ABC 7]
- A homeless man in San Luis Obispo won $1 million on a scratcher ticket last week. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 38-year-old man from Calgary was arrested Saturday night for allegedly trespassing naked — and climbing a building? — at Disneyland. [Bay Area News Group]
- Video from the San Diego Zoo shows how the zoo's elephants reacted when yesterday's 5.2M earthquake struck, gathering to protect their youngest. [KTVU]