Local:
- Figures are in for San Francisco's crackdown on illegal camping since the Supreme Court decision last year making such prosecutions legal, and over 750 people have been arrested and cited since last August. There were 119 such arrests just last month alone, but only about 1 in 4 of these arrests have resulted in any charges. [Chronicle]
- OpenAI says it has doubled its number of regular users of ChatGPT in under two months, and could be closing in on 1 billion users. It appears the app now has around 800 million users worldwide. [SF Business Times]
- San Jose police say they have solved a cold case murder, that of 28-year-old man Karen Gevorkov in 1997. DNA evidence led them to conclude that Victor Lamont Ferguson is the primary suspect in the case, and Ferguson died in 2022 at age 47. [KTVU]
- The Warriors now face the play-in game fate that they were trying to avoid, starting Tuesday. [Chronicle]
National:
- Harvard University is refusing to kowtow to Trump's wishes that it become less diverse, and it is setting up a high-profile legal showdown over federal funding with the administration. [New York Times]
- The New York Times obtained a copy of a memo laying out a draft plan to cut nearly 50 percent of the funding for the State Department next year, which would include wiping out almost all the US's funding for the UN and NATO, ending our support for international peacekeeping operations, and destroying educational and cultural exchange programs, like the Fulbright Fellowship. [New York Times]
Video:
- The Ohio State Buckeyes were at the White House celebrating their national championship victory earlier today, and VP J.D. Vance nearly broke their trophy trying to pick it up and pose with it.
Top image: Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images