A fatal shooting occurred Monday evening just a block away from Market Street and the Powell Street BART station, and a suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Mason and Turk streets just before 5:30 pm, as Bay Area News Group and others reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.

The body was found lying outside Indian restaurant Diya, at 25 Mason Street.

KTVU reports that the suspect was seen running into a side entrance to the Warfield Theater, where workers were unloading equipment for a show. Police arrived on the scene and quickly detained the suspect.

A homicide investigation is underway, and no motive for the shooting is yet known.

Family members of the victim who must live nearby were on the scene quickly, according to KTVU, and the station spoke with a woman, Ms. Martin, who identified herself as the victim's mother. She identified the victim as 27-year-old Leaotis.

The woman spoke through tears to KTVU, saying, "My baby over there laying on the ground, my baby graduated... he the only one check on me every day." She added that he had a daughter who is 7 or 8 years old.

The victim's identity has not been confirmed by police.

This was San Francisco's fifth homicide of the year to date. The city had seen nine homicides as of this time last year.