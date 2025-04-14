Pedestrians expecting to hear normal crosswalk commands in Silicon Valley are instead hearing prank voices of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg saying things like “F***, I'm so alone,” as some joker has hacked those cities’ crosswalk systems.

We’ve been seeing weekly protests against Elon Musk in the Bay Area and beyond lately, but the latest Musk protest in Silicon Valley certainly took it to the next level. NBC Bay Area reports that hackers have reprogrammed crosswalk signals in Menlo Park, Palo Alto, and Redwood City and changed the voices to mock billionaire tech CEOs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.



“Hi, this is Elon Musk,” a Palo Alto crosswalk announcement now says. “Welcome to Palo Alto, the home of Tesla engineering. You know, they say money can’t buy happiness. And, yeah, OK, I guess that’s true; God knows I’ve tried. But it can buy a Cybertruck, and that’s pretty sick, right? Fuck, I'm so alone.”



Elsewhere in Palo Alto, another crosswalk has been reprogrammed to say “Hi, this is Elon Musk, and I’d like to personally welcome you to Palo Alto. You know, people keep saying that cancer is bad. But have you tried being a cancer? It’s fucking awesome.”

Crosswalk buttons 🚦 in several cities on the Peninsula appear to have been hacked - playing prank messages using voices that sound a lot like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.



This is one of several in Redwood City @KTVU pic.twitter.com/oAukJoqGHj — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) April 13, 2025



Meanwhile in Menlo Park, KTVU reports someone has also spoofed Mark Zuckerberg’s voice on a crosswalk announcement. “Hi this is Mark Zuckerberg, but real ones call me the Zuck,” the voice says. “You know, it’s normal to feel uncomfortable or even violated as we forcibly insert AI into every facet of your conscious experience. And I just want to assure you — you don’t need to worry because there is absolutely nothing you can do to stop it. Anyway, see ya.”



That same voiceover was discovered elsewhere in Menlo Park, and posted on Reddit by “hotbitch420.” If you’re dying to hear one of these things in person before city officials fix their crosswalk systems, the Chronicle reports that message can be heard at the Menlo Park intersection of El Camino Real and Santa Cruz Avenue.

And those cities’ officials are expecting the disable the prank messages and switch back to the normal ones as quickly as possible, particularly considering that the satirical messages do have a few f-bombs. “We are aware that the crosswalk signal was hacked, and that a neighboring city experienced a similar incident,” Redwood City officials said in a statement to KTVU. “Staff are actively working to investigate and resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

The City of Palo Alto spokesperson told NBC Bay Area that they’ve disabled the voice feature from the time being on 12 downtown intersections that they described as "malfunctioning."

Images: Left (Bulou Varanisese via TikTok), (Right) GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - MARCH 30: Billionaire businessman Elon Musk arrives for a town hall wearing a cheesehead hat at the KI Convention Center on March 30, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The town hall is being held in front of the state’s high-profile Supreme Court election between Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, who has been financially backed by Musk and endorsed by President Donald Trump, and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Susan Crawford. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)