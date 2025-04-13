This week, we present a few stand-out events among a huge roster of Earth Day, Easter, and 420 festivities, including Nerd Nite, a Tenderloin walking tour, a comedy-dating show, and a spirituality and psychedelics conference.
Thursday
- Nerd Nite SF celebrates its 150th show at the Rickshaw Stop this month. Explore the universe, unravel modern evil, and debunk pelvic health myths in one unforgettable evening. Talks include cosmic origins with physicist John Groh, a sharp look at societal darkness from teacher Parsa Moein, and a myth-busting pelvic health session with Dr. Karah Charette. Plus: tunes by DJ&Jelly and a pop-up from SF Public Library.
Friday
- At the Love Isn’t Blind comedy-dating show at the Foundry, silent bachelors compete for one lucky bachelorette through games like unlocking their phones and calling their moms. Audience members join the fun with relationship-status wristbands and help from a roaming wingcouple. “Let's judge a book by its cover,” proclaims the event’s tagline.
Saturday
- Historian Linda Day’s Hot Pads, Cool Town: Living in the 1920s walking tour delves into the Tenderoin’s post-1906 rebirth through its architecture and vibrant nightlife. Learn how residents “lived large” in small spaces, creating a rich cultural scene in early 20th-century San Francisco. (You’re sure to see many Rousseau buildings along the route.) Tour tickets also include admission to the Tenderloin Museum.
- Celebrate Earth Day at Yerba Buena Gardens on April 19 with live music, hands-on eco-activities, and a Green Business Expo featuring local sustainable vendors. Enjoy family-friendly fun like tree planting, nature tours, and giveaways. Free and open to all—RSVP encouraged!
- Sea-loving youngsters should head to the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park for Junior Park Ranger Day, a free day of hands-on fun exploring maritime history and culture. Try activities like boatbuilding, ropemaking, scrimshaw, and catch the returning Mermaid puppet show. All ages welcome.
Sunday
Sunday is jam-packed with a slew of the usual spring festivals and Easter events, including the Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival, Bring Your Own Big Wheel Race, and the beloved Hunky Jesus Contest.
- While 420 was canceled at Hippie Hill, there’s an adults-only 420 Easter egg hunt over in Oakland on Sunday as part of the Spirituality & Beyond 5 + Oakland Psychedelic Conference. This two-day gathering at the Kaiser Center features psychedelic pioneers, spiritual leaders, and community voices exploring the intersection of consciousness, culture, and plant medicine. Expect keynotes, cannabis-friendly zones, and a free outdoor fair with vendors and live programming.