Berkeley police shot a domestic violence suspect after responding to reports of a woman screaming for help on Sunday morning. The man allegedly threatened officers with a gun and is now in critical condition.

As reported in East Bay Times, a 33-year-old suspect reportedly involved in a domestic violence dispute was shot by Berkeley police Sunday morning after allegedly threatening officers with a firearm. Police responded around 6:50 a.m. to reports of a woman screaming for help at an apartment on the 1700 block of University Avenue.

According to officials, the man made threats to shoot officers and exited the residence armed. After a period of negotiations, he came out again with a firearm, and police opened fire. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported, and police have not confirmed whether the injured man is the suspect. Later that afternoon, a suspicious item found near the scene prompted evacuations and road closures, though authorities later declared the area safe. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, as per department protocol. The investigation remains ongoing.

Image via Google Maps