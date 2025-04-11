- Three suspects, two men and a juvenile, have been charged in connection with an April 2 armed robbery in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood in which the victim was shot multiple times. District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson announced multiple felony charges against 19-year-old Kelvin Davis and 21-year-old Keyjuanne McGhee, as well as the juvenile, following their arrests on Thursday. [KTVU]
- Two San Jose women have been charged in connection with running three brothels, on Tully Road, Willow Street, and North Jackson Avenue. The women, 46-year-old Tien Tran and 50-year-old Bili Ruan, have been charged with pimping and pandering. [KTVU]
- Former Congresswoman Barbara Lee and former Oakland councilmember Loren Taylor are making their final campaign pushes ahead of Tuesday's special election for Oakland mayor. [ABC 7]
- A small plane that seats four to six people crashed this morning in Boca Raton, Florida, and the number of casualties was not yet known. [New York Times]
- A convicted child molester who was committed to a state mental hospital in Orange County two decades ago, Sid Landau, now 85, has been seeking unconditional release for years, and a jury just denied it yet again. [Bay Area News Group]
- San Francisco-born Grey's Anatomy alum Eric Dane, now a supporting player on HBO's Euphoria, has been diagnosed with ALS but says he'll continue working. [Today]
Photo: Kyle Glenn