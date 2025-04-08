- The BART Board of Directors is considering selling off several parcels of land it isn't using in the East Bay, including over 220 acres in Livermore. The potential land sales, aimed at closing its significant budget gap, are being eyed because "changing priorities and revised planning objectives" have made the sites dispensable. [SF Business Times]
- An investigation into a possible shooting was taking place late Monday outside a McDonald's on Bailey Road in Bay Point. [KPIX]
- Meta is closing three of its offices in Fremont after its layoff announcement earlier this year, and said workers would be relocated to "other offices in the area." [KRON4]
- Kimbal Musk, Elon's brother, has joined the chorus of voice condemning Trump's tariffs as "a permanent tax on the American people." [KTVU]
- More Tesla owners are draining their cars batteries by keeping Sentry Mode on when parked — because, especially in the Bay Area, it will keep the cameras triggered if and when a vandal comes along. [Chronicle]
- A Tesla charging station in Sunnyvale had all of its charging cables cut by a vandal on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
- RFK Jr. is going after another thing he and the conspiracists hate: fluoridation in drinking water. [Associated Press]
Photo: Spencer DeMera