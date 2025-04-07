Local:
- Assistant SFPD Chief David Lazar just announced that he is retiring in May, which puts to rest talk that he could replace Chief Bill Scott. Scott has not announced an intention to leave or retire, but there have been rumors that Mayor Daniel Lurie migh want to make a change in the department. [Chronicle]
- A 26-year-old San Francisco woman died over the weekend following a head injury while skiing at Palisades Tahoe. The woman was reportedly on terrain and skiing in the area of the KT-22 chair. [NBC Bay Area]
- Police in Oakland are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday morning in which the victim was sleeping in their car near Lake Merritt. [KPIX]
- Non-profit arts organizations that were promised grants through the city's Dream Keeper Initiative, grants that have now been canceled amid a scandal at the agency that distributed them, say that the lost funds are hurting Black San Francisco in particular. [Chronicle]
National:
- Trump is now threatening China with an additional 50% tariff if the country doesn't lift its 34% retaliatory tariff on American goods. [CBS News]
- The Supreme Court issued an unsigned order Monday allowing the Trump administration to invoke the 1798 Alien Enemies Act in order to speed deportation of migrants, while arguments continue about the act's use in the lower courts. [CNN]
- Elon Musk has been publicly breaking with Trump over his tariff strategy, but it's not clear if there's any strategy behind this. [New York Times]
Video:
- The San Francisco Public Library's Night of Ideas party on Saturday was, apparently, popping off.
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist