A rare bit of violence occurred Monday afternoon on Fillmore Street, not far from the shuttered Fillmore District Safeway.

Police found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Monday on the sidewalk on the 1400 block of Fillmore Street — on the opposite side of the commercial building that forms one end of the parking lot of the former Safeway plaza.

As KRON4 reports, the shooting occurred around 4:58 pm, according to police.

A video posted to the Citizen app included an apparent report of a person with a gun several blocks away, at Pierce and Ellis streets.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police have not shared any further information about suspects, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to Tip411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

The last shooting in this immediate area of Fillmore Street took place in 2019 on the next block up, when several people were shot and one young man died in a shootout outside a funeral of purported drug kingpin Ron Newt. The last shooting in the Western Addition neighborhood was related to a November 2024 domestic incident on the 1200 block of Pierce Street.

