- The Chronicle confirms through police data what Mission Local had already been reporting, that 16th and Mission is now more chaotic than it's ever been. The shuffling of drug users and homeless individuals off of Sixth Street and out of the Tenderloin appears to be to blame. [Chronicle]
- The second man has been publicly identified from an apparent double homicide in the Santa Cruz Mountains last month. 45-year-old Sean Pfeffer had previously been identified as one of the victims by a family member, and the second man has now been identified as his friend, 53-year-old Colter White. [Bay Area News Group]
- A three-year-old child was killed Sunday when the child was struck by a Bobcat trailer in a field on private property in Petaluma. The man who had been operating the trailer was arrested on suspicion of DUI. [KTVU]
- Notorious former FCI Dublin guard Darrell Wayne "Dirty Dick" Smith is reportedly not going to take the stand in his federal trial in Oakland on abuse and misconduct charges. [KTVU]
- An SUV went over the seawall along Marina Green Drive in San Francisco Sunday afternoon, landing on the riprap, or loose stone breakwater, below, as it was low tide; no one was injured. [Chronicle]
- After many delays, the SMART train extension into Windsor, in northern Sonoma County, is undergoing testing and service is set to begin to the town soon. [KPIX]
- Tesla's stock price fell another 9% Monday morning, and it has now fallen 55% from a high in December. [Bloomberg]
Photo: Ashe Walker