As Donald Trump’s executive orders target law firms that have taken on his administration, many big firms are cowering and backing down. Others are doubling down on their mission, like one here in San Francisco that's fighting the legality of ICE raids.

It was completely predictable that President Donal Trump would spend more of his second term going after the prosecutors who brought cases against him, like the Stormy Daniels hush money case or his theft of classified documents, than he would spend actually trying to govern the country effectively. But it was still surprising that Trump has declared a full-on war against all of his perceived enemies in the legal industry, particularly firms that have successfully fought him in court.

His latest onslaught is to deny these firms security clearances, yank their government contracts, and even ban them from setting foot in federal buildings. The White House released a new memo to this effect last week saying that “Accountability is especially important when misconduct by lawyers and law firms threatens our national security, homeland security, public safety, or election integrity.”

“Threatens our national security.” This from the goddamned fools who accidentally leaked classified information to a journalist, something that not even a weed dealer would be stupid enough to do.

Some of those big law firms are cowering to Trump and scrambling to get in his good graces. Others are fighting back. The Chronicle profiles one San Francisco law firm that’s trying to put the screws right back to Trump, Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP, a firm that’s suing his administration over the ICE raids, and being very public about how they won’t be intimidated.



“Trump’s new memo underscores how far removed this President, Attorney General and Administration are from our nation’s Constitution and bedrock values,” the law firm said in a public statement. “Our liberties depend on lawyers’ willingness to represent unpopular people and causes, including in matters adverse to the Federal Government. An attack on lawyers who perform this work is inexcusable and despicable. Our profession owes every client zealous legal representation without fear of retribution, regardless of their political affiliation or ability to pay.”

Keker, Van Nest & Peters is a high-powered firm with about 140 attorneys with its headquarters in SF’s Jackson Square. Their alumni include current California Attorney General Rob Bonta, former US Attorney Ismael Ramsey, and the now-infamous Chief US District Judge James Boasberg, who recently ordered a flight of 200 Venezuelans being deported to turn around and come back home.

But Trump probably best remembers them for representing Santa Clara County in 2020 lawsuit that restored federal funding to sanctuary cities. And the Keker firm is unapologetically at it again, currently challenging the legality of ICE raids that te administration is carrying out.

“If people don’t stand up and fight,” the firm’s partner John Keker told the Chronicle, “President Trump will have his way and bring down the rule of law in the United States.”

Considering Congressional Democrats' feckless response to Trump, for now at least, these resistance attorneys taking the battle to the courts are some of the only effective warriors at fighting back against Trump.

Image: Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP via Facebook