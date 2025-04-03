- A dead body was found in the backseat of a car left parked on the shoulder of Highway 101 in San Mateo on Wednesday afternoon. CHP was called after the car was left on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes near Highway 92, and it's not clear if foul play was involved. [KRON4]
- A man was shot in the course of a robbery Wednesday morning in Oakland's typically peaceful Montclair neighborhood. The victim apparently argued with the suspect, yelling "Get the fuck away from me!" before being shot. [KTVU]
- Neighborhood groups are incensed over the revelation that a developer is trying to hurry up the demolition of a fire-gutted, century-old building in North Beach before the neighborhood officially gets a historic district designation. The Verdi Building at 659 Union Street would be replaced, under the developer's plan, by a mixed-use building of indeterminate height. [Chronicle]
- After repairs that were necessary due to copper wire thefts, VTA light-rail service finally returned today, following a two-and-a-half-week worker strike that ended last week. [KRON4]
- Governor Gavin Newsom announced the results of a yearlong effort to have CHP officers aid in law enforcement in Oakland, and the governor said that since February 2024, 3,217 stolen vehicles have been recovered, 1,823 suspects have been arrested, and 170 guns have been seized. [KTVU]
- You may have seen that stocks took a major tumble following Trump's sweeping tariff announcement. [CNN]
Photo: Mick Haupt