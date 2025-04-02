Local:
- Pleasanton police have arrested 31-year-old Malcolm Tilley, who walked into the police station yesterday and told them he'd killed his 71-year-old mother. Police reportedly went to the residence on the 4000 block of Alvarado Street and found the deceased woman with stab wounds, and kitchen knives near the body. [KRON4]
- There was a large power outage that impacted parts of the Castro, Noe Valley and the Mission District Wednesday. Power was restored by late Wednesday afternoon. [KRON4]
- Your San Francisco Giants are now 5-1 with a sweep over the Astros as they head back to the Bay for their home opener on Friday. [Bay Area News Group]
National:
- Trump imposed his asinine, sweeping tariffs on countries around the world today, which are likely to have the opposite effect on US manufacturing as he expects. A Mexican trade economist, Luis De la Calle, suggests that the tariffs will be OK for Mexico and Canada by comparison, creating a "North American fortress" of trade. [New York Times]
- The Nashville Police Department has released a trove of new details in the March 2023 school shooting at The Covenant School that killed three children and three teachers. The shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, identified as male, but under Tennessee law the report uses "she/her" pronouns, and explains that Hale was seeking glory and notoriety but held no ill will toward the school, which she attended, or the children there. [CNN]
- Guess who else wants a piece of TikTok? Recent Trump convert Marc Andreessen that's who. [SF Business Times]
Video:
- RIP, Val Kilmer. Supervoid Cinema took an in-depth look at Kilmer's much acclaimed, "shoulda-won-the-Oscar" performance as Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's The Doors, from 1991.
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist