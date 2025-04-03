A live webcam feed of Claude, the California Academy of Sciences' famed albino alligator, launches Friday morning as part of Academy Day.

Thought to be one of only fifty of his kind in the world, Claude the albino alligator is about to become YouTube famous. The Academy of Sciences' longtime attraction, who has an entire swamp grotto to himself (along with three snapping turtles), Claude's live webcam feed goes live on the museum's YouTube channel Friday morning, April 4, at 9:30 am PT.

The livestream is being presented by Anthropic (they named their AI assistant Claude), and the launch coincides with Academy Day at the Academy of Sciences. There will also be a talk about Claude at 10:30 am with an Academy scientist who knows him well.

"While Claude is well known for his long stretches of stillness, the webcam will give eagle-eyed viewers the opportunity to catch him in the act of swimming, scratching, and snacking, proving to doubters that he does, in fact, move," the museum says in an announcement.

"I’m thrilled we can help bring Claude the alligator — everyone’s favorite Cal Academy resident — to families everywhere through the new live webcam,” says Daniela Amodei, president of Anthropic, in a statement. "Growing up in San Francisco sparked my love of science, and today the California Academy of Sciences continues to ignite that same excitement for new generations of curious minds, including my own son."

In addition to the webcam, Anthropic has pledged ongoing support to the maintenance of Claude's freshwater enclosure, and to Claude's food and veterinary care.

Claude, who turns 30 this year, came to the museum in 2008.



Academy Day celebrates the 172nd anniversary of the Academy of Sciences, which was founded in 1853 as a society of scientists, almost as soon as the city of San Francisco was founded.

With this year's celebration, they are launching a new donor collective called Regeneration Circle, which will help the Academy in its mission to regenerate the natural world.

"We’re tackling the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss through innovative programs that breed endangered species, restore damaged ecosystems, and advocate for urban nature," the Academy says.

Kids who are fans of the PBS series Dinosaur Train will have a chance to meet Buddy, from the show, as well as paleontologist and Academy of Sciences Executive Director Scott Sampson.

In a statement, Sampson says, "From the Academy’s earliest days, the generosity of our community has enabled us to spark awe and wonder among curious visitors... As we face pressing challenges like climate change and species losses, the Regeneration Circle is designed to catalyze people of all ages, near and far, to understand, care for, and act on behalf of their local place."

Academy Day attendance is pay-what-you-wish — "while supplies last" — and features a Science Fair all day in the museum's piazza. The San Francisco Conservatory of Music Jazz Trio will also be providing musical entertinment on the councourse from 9 am to 11 am.

For adults who have jobs to deal with on Friday, there is a separate Academy NightLife celebration tonight, April 3, on the eve of Academy Day. The festivities kick off at 6 pm, and there will be "mystery" gift bags with prizes from the Golden State Warriors, and other items like future NightLife tickets, drink tickets, and other Academy goodies.

Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images