Local:
- Variety just anointed the honorees of their list of the “21 Coolest Movie Theaters in the World,” and Oakland’s Grand Lake Theater made the list. Sorry, currently shuttered Castro Theatre, but the Grand Lake was the only Bay Area movie house to make the list, and owner Allen Michaan told Variety “it is operated in the same way that it was when built. No video games in the lobby, standard old time snack bar selections, the Mighty Wurlitzer organ is played on Friday and Saturday evenings and we NEVER show commercials before the movie.” [Variety]
- The family of slain Cash app founder Bob Lee is suing convicted killer Nima Momeni in a civil suit, and they’re apparently also pursuing funds comparable to what Lee would have earned over the rest of his life if he had not been killed. The suit also goes after Momeni’s family (and his rather eccentric sister) for allegedly helping him “hide and/or destroy evidence,” and also sues the Portside apartment building for releasing security video of Lee’s final moments. [Mission Local]
- Foster City-based HIV drug company Gilead Sciences is laying off nearly 150 people, and the job cuts are significant among senior members of the company’s management. Plus in more biotech woes, the Santa Clara office of Swiss biotech giant Roche is laying off 108 workers, too. [Chronicle]
- The Stanford football coach search has resulted in the hiring of Frank Reich, the prolific NFL backup quarterback who led the largest playoff comeback ever and was a fairly decent head coach for the Indianapolis Colts, though it’s being billed as a one-year, interim deal. [ESPN]
National:
- Elon Musk got his sautéed ass handed to him in a Tuesday Wisconsin special election, with an overwhelming victory for Judge Susan Crawford for a state Supreme Court seat where Musk spent $20 million to promote her opponent. Meanwhile, Republicans did win today’s special elections for two Florida House seats, but by pretty narrow margins in overwhelmingly red districts. [CNN]
- Welcome to RFK Jr.’s diseased America, where the Texas measles outbreak has now hit 422 cases, as the state shuts down vaccination centers because of federal budget cuts. [ABC News]
- The revelations of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s myriad fuck-ups continues, as we now learn he was communicating about sensitive security operations using Gmail. [Washington Post]
Video of the Day:
- New Jersey Senator Cory Booker just broke the Senate's all-time record for a filibuster, speaking for 25 hours and 5 minutes railing against President Trump’s agenda, and breaking segregationist Strom Thurmond’s record 24-hour filibuster speech in protest of the Civil Rights Act in 1957. We won’t embed the whole 25-hour speech, but here is the moment at which Senator Booker broke the record.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist