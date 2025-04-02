- The family of a Bay Area woman who was reportedly "violently ejected" from a revolving door at the Trump hotel in Las Vegas and later died from her injuries, they say, is suing for wrongful death. 78-year-old Diana Truschke, a realtor from Pacifica, had been in "reasonably good health" before the accident, according to her son. [Chronicle]
- The Supreme Court today issued a unanimous decision ruling against makers of flavored tobacco vape products and siding with the FDA over its rejection of applications from the companies. The ruling overturns an earlier, controversial ruling from the wacky Fifth Circuit that accused the FDA of "regulatory switcheroos." [New York Times]
- A San Jose woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in Mountain View in a "domestic violence dispute." [KRON4]
- Bail was reduced for the Napa mother accused of killing her two children in a DUI crash, from $1.5 million to $500,000. [KTVU]
- Neil Young expressed some fear that he may be barred from re-entering the US after his upcoming European tour if he speaks ill of Trump. [Chronicle]
- A federal judge has ordered the funds be restored for legal services for unaccompanied migrant children who arrive in the US. [New York Times]
- Val Kilmer, an acclaimed and eccentric actor who famously starred in Top Gun, The Doors, and Batman Returns, has died at age 65, reportedly from pneumonia. [Associated Press]
Photo: Thomas Hass