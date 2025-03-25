The once-mighty Stanford football program just fired its coach amid a four-season tailspin, and some are clamoring for star quarterback Andrew Luck, who’s been recently hired to run the football program from an administrative standpoint.

You’d be forgiven for forgetting there was even a Stanford football team anymore, considering they’ve only won a mere three games in each of the last four seasons, and “the Calgorithm” has emerged as the trendy new Bay Area college football sensation.

So if you had not noticed, current Stanford football Troy Taylor has been embroiled in a bullying scandal for the last week or so, with ESPN reporting that Taylor had made "inappropriate" remarks about women staffers’ appearances. And after a week of twisting in the wind, Taylor was fired Tuesday morning, according to the SF Chronicle.

A statement from Stanford Football General Manager Andrew Luck.



And who did the firing? Former star Stanford quarterback and two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up Andrew Luck, now retired from the NFL and serving as the Stanford football program’s general manager.

And like many Stanford alums, the Chronicle’s Susan Slusser is calling for Andrew Luck to just hire himself as coach. He probably couldn’t do any worse!

It should be noted that March is hardly an ideal time to be starting your coaching search, all of the good candidates were already scooped up by late January. There’s been some talk the Cardinal could hire a one-and-done interim coach for a single season, or possibly an NFL position coach who’d just be happy to have a head coaching position.

So there is a leadership void on the Stanford football team, but really, there’s a leadership void at Stanford right now that goes beyond the football program. Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir stepped down last month, and that position is currently unfilled. Meanwhile, Stanford president Jonathan Levin has been on the job only six months, landing the position after an academic research scandal rocked the school.

So other than Andrew Luck, there just aren’t any credible names associated with Stanford anymore. It’s a far cry for the days when the school and football program boasted Luck, Christian McCaffrey, and Richard Sherman.

