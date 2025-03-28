Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione could be immortalized in California law even if Trump sends him to the electric chair, as a ballot effort is underway to create an insurance measure called the “Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act.”

It’s no secret that accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione is something of a cult hero, and to many, even a heartthrob. NBC News reported this week that there were heart-shaped love letters to Mangione smuggled in with his socks in the clothes his attorneys provided him to wear for his court appearances.

In the latest bit of Magione-mania, a group of Los Angeles-based activists is hoping to start collecting signatures to place a ballot measure in a future statewide California election, inspired by Mangione. It’s a measure to reign in the health insurance industry, and would make it illegal for anyone other than a doctor to deny medication or medical procedures to a patient.

And as KRON4 reports, the name of this measure is the “Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act.”

To be fair, this is likely a publicity stunt. The initiative’s submission to the California Attorney General’s Office even misspells Luigi Mangione’s name as “Luigi Mangioni.” So they may not have dotted all their i’s and crossed all their t’s.

Either way, a measure to make it illegal for insurance companies to “delay, deny or modify any medical procedure or medication,” and leave that right only to a licensed physician, may prove popular enough. And even if it gets enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, the state Attorney General’s Office has final say on what ballot measures are called, so it seems unlikely the name “Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act” would survive that process.

Moreover, the activists cannot even collect signatures on the measure yet. While a request has been submitted, like all citizen-crafted ballot proposals, it’s under a 30-day public comment period, which in this case will last until April 25. The Attorney General’s Office would then craft the actual language of the measure before supporters would even be able to begin collecting signatures to get it on the ballot.

There are also no statewide elections currently scheduled for 2025.

Obviously, anti-California conservatives are already in a huff over this, furious that anyone would celebrate an accused murderer. Though these same anti-California conservatives have celebrated Kyle Rittenhouse by asking him to testify before state legislatures (Rittenhouse killed two people at a Wisconsin protest), and celebrated Daniel Penny by giving him a job at Andreessen Horowitz (Penny killed a homeless man on the New York City subway).

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist