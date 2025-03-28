At least 144 people are dead and hundreds more are missing following a 7.7M earthquake centered in Myanmar. The quake was felt across southeast Asia and caused significant damage in Thailand as well. [CNN]

The quake was felt across southeast Asia and caused significant damage in Thailand as well. [CNN] A 'Tesla Takedown' campaign is targeting Elon Musk with hundreds of planned protests today across the Bay Area and around the world. [Bay Area News Group]

The body of a deceased male was pulled from the waters of the Bay near Bay Farm Island in Alameda on Thursday, and not much else is known at this time. [KRON4]

For whatever it's worth, which may not be much, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday seeking to "expedite" the undergrounding of electrical power lines, which PG&E has already been doing in some areas, in order to prevent future wildfires. [Bay Area News Group]

VTA bus service resumed in the Santa Clara Valley this morning for the first time in three weeks, following a judge's order stopping a strike. [KPIX]

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan has endorsed Loren Taylor in the Oakland mayor's race. [KTVU]

Five Kohl's stores in the Bay Area are shuttering this weekend, in Napa, San Rafael, Fremont, Mountain View, and Pleasanton. [KRON4]

Top image: Protesters gather outside of a Manhattan Tesla dealership to demonstrate against Tesla CEO Elon Musk on March 22, 2025, in New York City. Working as a "special government employee" of the Trump administration, Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have recently made dramatic cuts across federal agencies. Tesla profits have fallen as thousands of customers sell or trade in their vehicles due to their dislike of Musk. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)