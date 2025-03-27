

It’s the first time in more than 100 years that a police officer in the Yuba County city of Marysville was killed in the line of duty, as a Wednesday morning raid led to a shootout that killed an officer and suspected drug dealer.

A massive drug raid covering Butte, Sutter, Tehama, and Yuba counties was carried out Wednesday morning, as twenty search warrants were executed in an operation involving the FBI, DEA, all of those counties’ sheriff’s departments, and the police departments of the cities of Yuba City, Wheatland, and Marysville. And while the raids were largely successful in seizing hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other drugs, Sacramento’s KCRA reports that a Marysville police officer was shot and killed as one of those operations broke out into gunfire. His gunman, a suspected drug kingpin, was also shot and killed.

KTVU adds that the slain officer was 27-year-old Osmar Rodarte, a US Army veteran who’d been on the force for two years. He was part of a team that raided a home on Kestrel Court at about 7:50 am Wednesday morning, and died from his gunshot injuries shortly after being transported to Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital. The suspect was also shot and died at the scene.

“Our department is hurting, and our community is mourning the loss of a dedicated officer who served with honor, integrity and unwavering commitment to protecting the people of Marysville,” the Marysville Police said in a statement. “Officer Rodarte was more than a colleague; he was a friend, a father, an army veteran and a true hero.”

Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement picked up by the Chronicle, “Our thoughts are with the Marysville community and Officer Rodarte’s family as we mourn his sudden and tragic loss. His service and dedication to the safety of the community will never be forgotten.”

Marysville officials said this was the first time in more than 100 years that one of the city's police officers was killed in the line of duty.

The Marysville Police Department held a Thursday morning procession from the city’s Lakeside Chapel to Placer County on Thursday morning. Officer Rodarte is survived by his wife and one child.

Image: Marysville Police Department via Facebook