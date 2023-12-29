Details have not yet been released, but an early Friday confrontation of some kind near Oakland's Jack London Square ended in a crashed pickup truck and one Oakland police officer shot and critically wounded.

KTVU reports that a huge police responses followed the shooting, which happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday. Dozens of OPD officers and Alameda County Sheriff's deputies were reportedly on the scene on Oakland's Embarcadero, near the intersection with 9th Avenue, by 5 a.m..

A white Toyota Tacoma truck was left at the scene with shattered windows and riddled with bullet holes, as KPIX reports. And bullet shell casings were seen near the southbound entrance to I-880.

Both on- and off-ramps to I-880 were closed in the vicinity as the investigation was taking place.

As Bay Area News Group reports, the officer was reportedly working under cover at the time of the shooting, and was critically wounded.

The Oakland Police Officers' Association tweeted Friday morning, "Our prayers are with the Oakland PD officer shot this morning while doing their job and all the officers at [the OPD]... We stand with you."

Police commanders, union representatives, and Mayor Sheng Thao were all reporteldy at Highland Hospital Friday morning, where the officer was being treated.

The OPD is expected to give a press conference about the incident soon. So far, they have not released any details about what took place, or whether a suspect or multiple suspects are at large.

This is a developing story.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images