Bars, restaurants, and retailers on Folsom Street between 7th and 10th streets are having a multi-block party Thursday night, with drink specials, vendors, and a DJ dance party on an alley.

It's called SOMA Nights, and it's going to be a semi-monthly activation along three to four blocks of Folsom Street every second and fourth Thursday, starting tonight, March 27. There was a soft-launch of the event two weeks ago, and tonight marks the official launch, which is meant to help support this group of businesses as Folsom undergoes its second year of street-improvement construction.

"Many of these businesses are queer owned and operated, and with all of the construction, things have been a little rough," says Honey Mahogany in an Instagram post. "Let’s support our local community businesses and have some fun while we do it - check out what West SOMA has to offer!"

SOMA Nights kicks off with a performance by Mahogany at 6pm, and DJs starting at 6:15 pm on Langton Street, the small alley between 7th and 8th streets, next to the new Stud. There will be arts and crafts vendors on the next alley over, Hallam Street, and various bars and restaurants will have specials — with buy-one-get-one drinks at Powerhouse, oyster and beer specials at Thai Basil, and taquito and margarita specials at Azucar Lounge, to name a few.

There will also be a tarot card reader and board games at Decant Wine Bar (1168 Folsom Street; a figure drawing class, Prosecco Jell-O shots, and wine and food specials at Nosh Box (1116 Folsom); and live music and drink specials at Driftwood (1225 Folsom). 93-year-old Italian restaurant Rocco's is offering $8 drinks and food specials. And Enterprise Brewing, the two-year-old revival of a 100-year-old beer brand up on Howard Street between 7th and 8th, is participating as well.

The Stud will be having cabaret performances, and drink specials as well, and nearby Akari sushi will have specials too.

The event is co-sponsored by the SOMA West Community Benefit District, and the Civic Joy Fund, and Oasis is sponsoring the DJ party.

See more info here. For updates on future SOMA Nights, follow them on Instagram.