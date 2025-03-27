Your little warm-weather respite was just that, and the Bay Area will be plunged back into the rainy-season grays for the next few days with a few spots of sun, and more rain on the way.

Your Apple weather app isn't showing any further drizzles Thursday or Friday in San Francisco, but in the North Bay there was some rain falling Thursday morning, with a band of moisture mostly confined to Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, as the National Weather Service radar shows us.

A significant low pressure system has formed over the Pacific in the last 24 hours, which will be bringing moisture our way over the next couple of days, likely starting with some rainfall Friday.

A new air mass will move in this morning as a beautiful low pressure system spins over the NE Pacific. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/N0Miorzynb — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 27, 2025

The Chronicle's meteorology team suggests that rain will be hitting the region fairly steadily, and "The pattern is so persistent with storm activity that it may be hard to distinguish when one storm system ends and a new one begins."

But the forecast is changing as we speak, and some of these systems may not hit San Francisco — the Apple app has changed its mind just in the last 20 minutes about whether it will rain here Saturday or Sunday, or both.

The Chronicle says we should see a dry and maybe partly sunny Saturday, followed by rain on Sunday, while the Sierra will see light snow starting Sunday and into Monday.

An atmospheric river is taking aim at the California coast for next week, but unless it shifts, it is currently aimed toward the Central Coast, per the Chronicle, and we may not see much or any of it.

Still, other forecasts have us seeing rain likely Monday through Thursday, with dry conditions not returning until a week from tomorrow.