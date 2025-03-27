Local:
- The famed Emeryville Chevy’s that’s right on the San Francisco Bay closed last year, but might become a Benihana. The Japanese hibachi restaurant chain has submitted permits to perform some demolitions on the building, though their taking over the space has not yet been approved by Emeryville City Hall. [E’ville Eye]
- The FBI assisted ICE with the arrest of an alleged MS-13 gang member in Wednesday morning in San Francisco. The two agencies arrested Santos Rodriguez-Aleman, who’s already been convicted in El Salvador for homicide, and drugs and firearms trafficking. [KRON4]
- City College has opened a building named after former SF supervisor Harry Britt, an aide to Harvey Milk who was appointed to Milk’s Board of Supervisors seat after his assassination in 1978. Former supervisor Tom Ammiano was on hand, and said Britt “was an innovator and a pioneer around issues like healthcare and housing, vacancy control, and police reform, all of it—and of course, domestic partners.” [48 Hills]
- SFPD is warning of scammers impersonating Chinese police, conning Chinese-Americans into giving them personal information, and asking for money to clear their names of crimes. [SFPD]
National:
- Quite hilariously, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik had her nomination to be UN Ambassador yanked, because if she left the House of Representatives, the Republicans might lose their majority. Stefanik was chair of the House Republican Conference, but gave that up for her UN nomination, and it's unclear whether she’ll have a leadership position again. [CBS News]
- Elon Musk’s unqualified DOGE kid Edward Coristine, better known as “Bigballs,” once worked with a cybercrime gang that allegedly trafficked in stolen data and stalked an FBI agent. [Reuters]
- The Sundance Film Festival, which we tried to get in San Francisco, has decided to relocate to Boulder in 2027, and will have a ten-year contract to stay there. [SF Chronicle]
Videos of the Day:
- Two of them today! And they're both Giants home runs. Thursday was the San Francisco Giants opening day game in Cincinnati, and it looked like trouble when they were down 2-0. Until the fourth inning, when Heliot Ramos unleashed a solo home run, and Duane Kuiper unleashed his first “Outta here!” of 2025.
🗣️ "OUTTA HERE" pic.twitter.com/4Xzl7SW7na— SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 27, 2025
- But the Giants were still tied 3-3 in the ninth inning, when Wilmer Flores won the game with a two-run homer, and your San Francisco Giants are off to a 1-0 start.
WILMER FLORES GOT YOU! https://t.co/gDfCyCd0BV pic.twitter.com/1PZMii4aY1— SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 27, 2025
Image: CINCINNATI, OHIO - MARCH 27: Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with teammate Heliot Ramos #17 following the team's opening day win against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on March 27, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)