Those in the luxury real estate business in San Francisco are excited that one of the highest-end properties on the market just traded hands for the first time, and for a relatively high price.

The unique four-bedroom, 10-bathroom home was the most expensive residential property on the local market when it went up for sale last June, listed at $38 million. As SFist discussed earlier, the modern mansion was designed custom for its empty-nester clients, the wealthy couple Fritz and Lucy Jewett. George "Fritz" Jewett was an heir to the Weyerhaeuser logging fortune and "had a long career in the forest products industry," as the SF Business Times reports, and the couple were avid sailing fans and philanthropists.

Lucy Jewett passed away at age 94 in 2023, and their son George was selling the home.

The Jewetts built the home at 2990 Broadway in 1987 as a space for entertaining, giving themselves a lavish primary suite on the upper level, and devoting the entire main level to entertaining space, with a balcony overlooking the Bay that spanned the width of the home. The house also comes with a seven-car garage, and a lower level houses an in-home spa and gym.

While situated in a prime spot with no neighbor and just the Presidio Wall on one side, the house's specific design likely hurt its chances of fetching top dollar — and it appears there was a price reduction last year, because the Business Times says it was listed at $32 million, not the original $38 million.

Still, it is the second-most expensive property to change hands this year, after 260 Sea Cliff Avenue, which sold off-market for $30 million in January.

