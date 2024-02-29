The rather unique waterfront Chevys Fresh Mex along the Emeryville Marina has announced its permanent closure, so if you’re a Chevys fan, you’ve got just six more weeks to go enjoy its fajitas and Bay views.

San Francisco’s last remaining Chevys was at 201 Third Street, and it closed back in 2015, after the slow death of other SF Chevys locations on Van Ness Avenue, at Embarcadero Center, and at Stonestown Mall. The remaining Bay Area outposts of the declining sit-down Mexican franchise were lately best known for flouting COVID-19 orders and staying open when they weren’t supposed to.

You’ve got a few more weeks to indulge in one more Cadillac Margarita to an amazing view:https://t.co/bNtiHvZrZW — The E'ville Eye News (@TheEvilleEye) February 28, 2024



But now Chevys is in the Bay Area news cycle again. The SF Business Times reports that the waterfront Chevys in Emeryville is closing permanently, and their last day in business will be Tuesday, April 16.

The announcement comes from Chevys parent company Xperience Restaurant Group, which said that this particular Chevys location at 1890 Powell Street in Emeryville will close on April 16, and then the 62 employees of the restaurant would be let go the following week. There was no mention of transfer opportunities to other Chevys locations.

That Emeryville Chevys opened in 1999, but the restaurant building itself dates back to 1973. According to the Business Times’ search of property records, the building is 13,500 square feet.

And interestingly, the Business Times points out there are “no currently active listings” attempting to find a new tenant for the property. That could mean a new tenant is already lined up, or it could mean the property’s owner, listed as King Bor Lee, has another use like a housing development in mind.

As mentioned above, there are still a few more Chevys remaining in the Bay Area, in South San Francisco, Union City, Santa Rosa, Vallejo, and Fairfield.

Image: Chevys Fresh Mex via Yelp