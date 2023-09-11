A huge sinkhole has formed at the intersection of Fillmore and Green streets in Pacific Heights, as a result of a water main break Monday morning.

The sinkhole began forming sometime before 10 a.m. Monday, and video from the Citizen app shows water flowing down the street in the area.

Residents and motorists are being told to avoid the entire area between Fillmore and Steiner, and between Union and Greenwich streets.

As KRON4 reports, Muni service is disrupted, with both the 22-Fillmore and 45-Union/Stockton buses needing to be rerouted.

The sinkhole appeared to have grown in the span of time between the two videos below being posted. It was first reported outside 2849 Fillmore Street.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani posted to X that city staff were onsite, and she encouraged local businesses or residents impacted by the water main break to reach out to her office at 415.554.7752.

City staff are on site and conducting in-person outreach to businesses and homes impacted— if you have been affected by this incident please be sure to reach out to my office: [email protected] or 415.554.7752 https://t.co/SMqsXTsKje — Catherine Stefani 司嘉怡 (@Stefani4CA) September 11, 2023

Update: The Chronicle reports that the water main burst around midnight Sunday night, and crews "worked through the night to stabilize the situation," according to the SF Public Utilities Commission. The 16-inch water main dates back to 1949.