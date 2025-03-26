In a sign that they clearly think “anti-crime” crusader and indicted child pornographer Ricci Wynne has plenty more skeletons in his closet, the SFPD is putting out a public dragnet asking that any of Wynne’s victims come speak to their investigators.

In the latest news with MAGA influencer darling turned alleged pimp and child porn producer Ricci Wynne, better known as RawRicci415, KTVU reports that Wynne was indicted on those child porn charges on Tuesday. His Tuesday federal indictment alleges that Wynne “coerced minor victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing videos and/or images of the conduct on or about April 9, 2022, and Oct. 29, 2022.”

SFPD Seeks Additional Victims of Child Exploitation Material: 39-year-old Ricci Lee Wynne was booked into SF County Jail on charges of pimping and pandering, he remains in custody.



Investigators discovered additional evidence of Wynne committing additional crimes, including… pic.twitter.com/ZaTbJGirtb — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 26, 2025



But SFist and other local media outlets received a highly unusual press alert from SFPD early Tuesday evening, entitled “SFPD Seeks Additional Victims of Child Exploitation Material.” And as seen in the tweet above, SFPD is asking victims of Wynne’s alleged child abuse to come forward, indicating that they too are investigating charges similar to his federal charges, and that they have some confidence that more victims are out there.

“Investigators discovered additional evidence of Wynne committing additional crimes, including producing child exploitation material,” the department said in a release. “Investigators believe there are additional victims who were victimized by Wynne. The SFPD is requesting that anyone who may have been victimized by Wynne come forward and speak with investigators.”

A key phrase there seems to be “Investigators discovered additional evidence of Wynne committing additional crimes.” That could mean they may have evidence the feds do not currently have, or evidence that they have just recently shared with the feds. Locally, Wynne is only facing the pimping changes as of now, involving a woman or multiple women who were of legal age.

KRON4 has an interesting new wrinkle that Rohnert Park authorities are putting out a similar call. “The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety put out a statement saying that Wynne has ties to Sonoma County and was known to frequent the area,” that station reports. KRON4 adds that Rohnert Park police say SFPD “has reason to believe Wynne may have operated in Rohnert Park."

Wynne remains in custody.

But anyone wishing to come forward, or who has additional information, is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

