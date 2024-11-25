One of SF's most notorious Twitter provocateurs and “anti-crime” Fox News guests finds himself in SF County Jail today, after being arrested at SFO on pimping and pandering charges that allege he ran a sex work ring from his upscale apartment.

On most days, one of social media’s premiere San Francisco-bashing “influencer” types “Raw Ricci” Wynne is either posting shaming videos of drug use and homelessness to his 100,000-plus followers on social media, or going on Fox News to complain about crime in San Francisco.

But on this day, Wynne is in SF County Jail, as the SF Standard was first to report that Wynne had been arrested on pimping and pandering charges Sunday night. The Chronicle has a follow-up noting Wynne was arrested at 8:50 pm and booked into jail at 2 am Monday morning.

Just in: Ricci Wynne, a drug dealer turned activist known for Fox News appearances and trashing San Francisco online was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of pimping. — @jonahowenlamb https://t.co/rnLqGoBFz8 — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) November 25, 2024



The Standard notes that Wynne landed at SFO after he had been “traveling with a 30-year-old woman investigators believe he was pimping out for sex work.” They also report that police searched Wynne’s 28th floor apartment at Fremont and Harrison streets and found about $80,000 in cash.

Police reportedly also searched three cellphones allegedly belonging to Wynne which the Standard reports “contained evidence of sex work, including rates: $500 to $600 an hour for in-calls, and $700 for outcalls.” Wynne has reportedly denied the phones belong to him.

Update: Wynne was suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old. https://t.co/TPeUQFeKR7 — Jonah Owen Lamb (@jonahowenlamb) November 25, 2024



Oh, and in an update, the Standard added that “Wynne’s arrest sprang from an investigation that named him as a suspect in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old.” So it seems there is plenty more news to come from Ricci Wynne’s arrest.

If you feel lost ,misplaced or ignored as a San Francisco voter I encourage you to reach out to @DanielLurie and I guarantee you at the end of the conversation you’ll find it hard not to vote for him in November and to elect him as our next mayor of this great city pic.twitter.com/R9qfER2M3A — Ricci Wynne (@RawRicci415) September 15, 2024



But boy does this create an uncomfortable look for SF Mayor-Elect Daniel Lurie, who appeared with Wynne in a pre-election video. Wynne was quite vocal in supporting Lurie on his @RawRicci415 Twitter account, and said that Lurie was “the only politician that has came and walked the Tenderloin with me to make sure that we’re going to clean up the city.”



As of press time for this post, Wynne still shows as being in SF County Jail custody. The Chronicle reminds us of the lengthy prior rap sheet of this supposedly reformed drug dealer, including a 2018 arrest after he’d promored a “cocaine buffet” on Snapchat. A police raid found cocaine, a stolen and loaded Glock pistol, and one underage woman, all for which Wynne is still on probation after time served.



And it should maybe not be a surprise that Ricci Wynne is a very vocal Trumper, and right-wing agitator who claims “Citizens journalism is the new wave” because traditional media is “payed puppet paparazzi.” Now that traditional media broke news of Ricci’s pimping arrest, we might expect some sort of deep-state/media conspiracies from the SF-bashing crowd on Twitter. Though given the incoming presidential administration’s fondness for those accused of sex crimes, maybe Ricci Wynne will get a Trump cabinet appointment out of all of this.

