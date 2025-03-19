A loudmouth social media figure who made a name for himself with sensational videos of drug use and depravity in San Francisco's Tenderloin is now facing even more serious charges than he already had been, following an arrest late last year.

"Raw Ricci," aka Ricci Wynne, aka @RawRicci415 on Xitter, was indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple charges, including the production of child pornography.

Wynne was originally arrested on November 24, 2024 as he stepped off a plane from Miami, and he was charged at the time in state court with pimping and pandering — essentially running a sex ring out of his luxury SoMa apartment.

Now, as KRON4 reports, federal prosecutors have charged Wynne with persuading or coercing two minors into a sexual act for the purpose of filming them in 2022, with the knowledge that the video would be disseminated for profit.

We don't yet know any of the details of the case, nor do we know the status of the San Francisco case, which involved the pimping of an adult woman. He was released to the custody of federal marshals last fall because he was charged with a parole violation relating to a separate case from 2021 involving an illegal firearm. As the Chronicle reports, Wynne will be making his first appearance in federal court next week, and he's now being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

The irony of course is that Wynne built a brief career as a prominent social media influencer and go-to talking head for conservative news stations looking to celebrate the downfall of liberal San Francisco, because he seemed to be a staunch anti-crime crusader and truth-teller about the city's ills.

There are several SF politicians who probably continue to wish that Wynne didn't still have an active Xitter account that featured evidence of their links to Wynne, and his endorsements of them — like the one below.

If you feel lost ,misplaced or ignored as a San Francisco voter I encourage you to reach out to @DanielLurie and I guarantee you at the end of the conversation you’ll find it hard not to vote for him in November and to elect him as our next mayor of this great city pic.twitter.com/R9qfER2M3A — Ricci Wynne (@RawRicci415) September 15, 2024



"This is the only guy, the only politician rather, that has came [sic] and walked the Tenderloin with me to make sure that we're gonna clean up the city top to bottom," Wynne says in the video, standing beside then mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie in September 2024.

Here he is with London Breed, and here he is with DA Brooke Jenkins. You can also see his endorsement of Supervisor Matt Dorsey here, which Dorsey retweeted.

As one Xitter user, @loomdoop, notes of Wynne's arrest, "One of San Francisco's misery pornographers, it turns out is also a child pornographer."

